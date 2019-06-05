Juvenile to Be Charged With Two Counts of Murder

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a juvenile petition and custody order for a 17-year-old to be charged with 2 counts of Murder and 1 count of Assault.

The juvenile has not been apprehended yet, but once in custody will be accused of the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Jasper Brown and 16-year-old Amarius Winstead at a house party on Crisp Road in Whitesville, Kentucky over the weekend. 19-year-old Tyler Glover was also shot and taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that the juvenile identification will not be released until the juvenile is remanded to Circuit Court. Any more information on the weekend shooting can contact Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

