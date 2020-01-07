Juvenile Charged in Connection With Shooting at Paoli Walmart

Authorities announced the arrest of another suspect in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart last month.

Police say a juvenile from Jeffersonville was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.

On December 17, police were dispatched to the parking of the North Gospel Street Walmart in Paoli, Indiana after several shots were fired from two cars.

Upon arrival, authorities learned two cars were shooting at each other before speeding off.

Javon Patterson, 23, was arrested after the shooting occurred. He was charged with criminal recklessness, dealing marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license.

There were no injuries reported during that shooting.

