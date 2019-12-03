UPDATE: Name Released of Man Killed in Evansville Shooting Late Monday Night

UPDATE: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office have released the name of the person killed late Monday night in a shooting on North Fulton Ave.

18-year-old DeAndre Ellington died at Deaconess Midtown just before 11PM after being transported by ambulance from the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon. Evansville Police continue to investigate the shooting.

###

EARLIER…

Breaking news overnight Evansville Police have a juvenile in custody after a fatal shooting. Police were called to the 2200 block of North Fulton Avenue, near the Corner Pocket Bar & Grill, just after 10 Monday night, for a shots fired call. We’re told the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital, neither names are being released at the moment. We have a crew working to gather more information and will bring you information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments