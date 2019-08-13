44News This MorningEntertainment
Just Announced: Grapes and Grains
The Evansville Morning Rotary Club hosted a Bourbon Tasting event last year, and it was so successful (and fun) that they’re bringing it back!
However, they’re changing the location (but not your EmCeee: me) and adding wine.
“Grapes and Grains” will be November 14th from 5:30-9pm at The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.
Attendees will sample fine bourbons, wines, and food from local restaurants; with a cash bar, silent auction and live entertainment.
Proceeds will benefit local charities and non-profits.
Be watching their Facebook page for a link to tickets to be posted soon.
Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.
And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.