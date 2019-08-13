Just Announced: Grapes and Grains

The Evansville Morning Rotary Club hosted a Bourbon Tasting event last year, and it was so successful (and fun) that they’re bringing it back!

However, they’re changing the location (but not your EmCeee: me) and adding wine.

“Grapes and Grains” will be November 14th from 5:30-9pm at The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.

Attendees will sample fine bourbons, wines, and food from local restaurants; with a cash bar, silent auction and live entertainment.

Proceeds will benefit local charities and non-profits.

Be watching their Facebook page for a link to tickets to be posted soon.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments