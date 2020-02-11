Jussie Smollett Indicted on New Charges Related to Hoax

Actor Jussie Smollett is facing additional charges in Chicago in connection with a January 2019 police report in which he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime.

On Tuesday, Smollett was indicted by a grand jury on six disorderly conduct charges. The 37-year-old actor is already facing a $130,000 lawsuit by the city of Chicago– the cost of the resources police and prosecutors claim it took to investigate Smollett’s false charge.

The former Empire star told Chicago police last year that two men wearing MAGA hats physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs.

Chicago Police were unable to find any video evidence of the incident. The investigation led to two persons of interest in the case, Nigerian Brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo. The brothers admitted to authorities Smollett paid them to stage the assault.

In February 2019, Smollett was indicted on 16 felony charges for falsifying the report he made with police.

Though, without any explanation, authorities in March 2019 dropped all charges against Smollett, dismissing the criminal case.

Smollett continues to deny creating the attack and is countersuing the city of Chicago.

Click here to read the full indictment.

Comments

comments