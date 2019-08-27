Jury Trial Set for Woman Accused of Patient Abuse at Healthcare Facility

A court date is set for the woman accused of patient abuse at a healthcare facility in Evansville.

A jury trial date has been set for November 11th for Katelyn Johnson. 44News first reported on this story in May, when police initially started investigating the report at Columbia Healthcare Center.

Reports also show multiple employees were caught taunting and abusing the same patient at the facility.

This is the same facility where a patient was raped last year in July.

Johnson is facing several charges including battery of a disabled victim by a caregiver.

