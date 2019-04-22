Jury Trial Date Set for Man Involved in Triple Homicide

A jury trial date has been set for Arnett Baines, one of two men involved in a triple homicide in Owensboro.

Baines alongside Cylar Shemwell was charged on three murder counts and one assault count each. Jay Sowders, Robert Smith, and Christopher Carie were all killed in the shooting.

Both men were also indicted on the assault of Carmen Vanegas.

His trial is set for March 8th, 2021.

Shemwell will be in court on April 29th for a pre-trial conference.

