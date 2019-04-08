Jury Trial Date Set for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr

A jury trial date has been set in the case of a wife accused of obstruction following the shooting death of her husband.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr will be heading to trial on August 5th for Obstruction of Justice and False Informing in the investigation of the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.

Evansville Police say Fox-Doerr deleted a phone call prior to calling 911 the night her husband was killed. This information was tracked down through her cellphone provider.

Court documents showed that Fox-Doerr admitted to this while being interviewed by EPD.

Fox-Doerr is out on bond. In a previous court proceeding, her assets were frozen in probate court and she has been ordered to leave her home by early May.

Fox-Doerr will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on May 8th.

