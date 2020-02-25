Jury Selection Begins for Newburgh Man Charged in Infant’s Death

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Jury selection begins for a Newburgh man charged for the death of a 10-month-old baby.

Thaddious Rice is charged with murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the death of 10-month-old Jaxson Wheeler.

Authorities say the 10-month-old was in Rice’s care when he sustained injuries that led up to his death.

Autopsy results showed Wheeler died from blunt force head trauma.

Jury selection will continue Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Warrick County.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow developments.

Related content:

Comments

comments