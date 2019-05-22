Jury Reaches Verdict in Derrick Butts Sentencing

Jurors have reached a sentencing verdict for one of the four suspects in an Evansville murder. Derrick Butts received 19 years in prison for pleading guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Other charges including murder, armed robbery, and robbery were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Butts was one of four suspects in the murder of D’Angelo White on January 1st, 2018.

In court, Butts took responsibility for the crime, apologized to the victim’s family, and cooperated with the investigation.

