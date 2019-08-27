Jury Hands Down Guilty Verdict for Man Found With Drugs, Guns

A man found passed out in his vehicle with guns and drugs has been found guilty. A Vanderburgh County jury found 35-year-old Garrett Plumlee guilty for the unlawful possession of two firearms stemming from a lengthy law enforcement investigation.

In May, Evansville police responded to a report of two people passed out in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Austin Avenue.

Once on the scene, officers say they found Plumlee in the passenger seat and another male behind the wheel. During the investigation, two firearms were found in the vehicle.

Extensive testing found Plumlee’s DNA on numerous parts of both firearms.

Following the verdict, Plumlee admitted to the Habitual Offender Enhancement for having at least two prior unrelated felony convictions.

Plumlee faces a maximum of 32 years in prison for this criminal matter.

Comments

comments