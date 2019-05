A verdict has been handed down for the man accused of killing a woman in Dubois County in January. On May 17th, 27-year-old Kyle Schneider was found guilty of stabbing Chloe Lubbehussen. According to court documents, Schneider admitted to stabbing her but never explained his reasoning.

Lubbehussen died after she was taken to the hospital.

He will be sentenced on June 12th at 9 a.m.

