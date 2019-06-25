Jury Hands Down Guilty Verdict in Brendt Christensen Trial

A jury delivers a guilty verdict for a former University of an Illinois student on trial for killing a scholar visiting from China.

Brendt Christensen is guilty of kidnapping and killing Yingying zhang in June of 2017. Now convicted, Christensen could face the death penalty.

Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up Zhang at a campus bus stop. Prosecutors say he raped and tortured her in his apartment before disposing of her body.

Her body remains unfound.

UI spokesperson Robin Kaler says, “So grateful to him, Officer Carter is amazing and we’re really proud that our officers never gave up, our investigators never gave up and we’re glad to see justice being done today.”

Christensen’s ex-girlfriend recently took the stand, detailing the night he confessed to committing the crime.

He is set to be sentenced in two weeks.

———————————-

Previous story:

Closing Arguments in Brendt Christensen Murder Trial

