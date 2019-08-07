Jury Finds VFW Shooter Guilty of Attempted Murder

Just three days after a man goes on trial for attempted murder, the jury comes back with a guilty verdict.

71-year-old John Burghardt was arrested and charged with 9 separate counts for shooting Paul Glover inside a local VFW in January, 2019.

According to witnesses, Burghardt got into some sort of verbal fight and was asked to leave. Burghardt returned with a gun and shot Paul Glover in the stomach.

His trial got underway Monday in Vanderburgh County. After three days, Burghardt was found guilty on six of nine counts, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted battery with a deadly weapon.

“The events that night could have unfolded very differently, if not for the courage displayed by numerous people risking their lives to save others,” said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

