Jury Finds Thaddious Rice Guilty of Reckless Homicide

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Newburgh man who was charged for the 2017 death of a 10-month-old baby.

Thaddious Rice of Newburgh, Indiana was found guilty on Wednesday of Reckless Homicide and Neglect of a Dependent resulting in death.

Rice was charged with Murder and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death back in the 2017 death of his then-girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby.

The jury continued deliberation into early Wednesday morning until finally reaching a guilty verdict.

Rice’s sentencing is set for April 3 at 1:00 p.m.

