The June Traveling City Hall meeting will be held at Eastland Mall this month.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 800 North Green River Road in the JCPenny Court area.

The meeting will feature a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn about the importance of an accurate and complete census count, and the impact the census will have on future funding for the City of Evansville.

Comments

comments