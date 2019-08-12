Judge Upholds $500,000 Bond for Man Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

A Hopkins County man arrested on child abuse charges made his court appearance Monday morning. In today’s hearing, the judge upheld a $500,000 bond for Caleb Cobb.

Cobb was arrested for assaulting two children in Earlington last week. According to law enforcement, officials were called to Quail Run Apartments for a medical run.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two young children in bad shape. Police say Cobb was arrested in Muhlenberg County after he fled the scene on foot.

He is set to be back in court for arraignment Friday morning.

Previous story:

Man Arrested for Abusing Children

