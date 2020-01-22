Judge Shively Selected to Serve as Chief Judge of Vanderburgh Superior Court

Judge Leslie Shively has been selected to serve another term as chief judge of the Vanderburgh Superior Court.

Judge Shively has been on the bench for seven years and previously served as chief judge in 2018 and 2019.

He currently serves on the Board of Managers of the Indiana Judges Association; the EBA Board of Director of the Indiana Judicial Conference; and is a member of the Domestic Relations Committee of the Indiana Judicial Conference.

