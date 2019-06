A judge ruled that Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation violated a transgender student’s rights.

The student involved has been diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, and is under and doctor’s care. He is also taking hormone therapy, despite the fact that the student has long identified as a male.

School administrators told him he can’t use the men’s restroom. It was determined on Friday that EVSC violated that student’s equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Read the order HERE

