Judge Returns to Bench After Shooting

A Southern Indiana judge who was shot following a fight in Downtown Indianapolis is set to return to the bench.

Judge Brad Jacobs is returning after he and Judge Drew Adams were shot outside a fast food restaurant back in May following an argument with two men.

Judge Drew Adams and two other men are being charged in the altercation.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Jacobs is expected to return Monday, while Judge Adams has been suspended from the bench with pay until further notice.

Comments

comments