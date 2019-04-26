Judge Rejects Reduced Bond for Man Accused of Kidnapping Teen

Glenn Harper was in Hopkins County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing. His defense team attempted to get a reduced bond, but the judge shot that down.

Harper was arrested earlier this month for kidnapping his step-granddaughter Lauryn Sizemore. He remains in Hopkins County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

Sizemore was reunited with family members earlier

His case has been moved to either the May or June.

A grand jury in Hopkins Co. will decide if he will be indicted on the kidnapping a minor charge.

