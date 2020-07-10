Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order Against Beshear’s COVID-19 Executive Orders

Hours before Kentucky Governor Beshear announced his statewide mask mandate on Thursday, Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against him in an attempt to cease the enforcement of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

“I’m going to continue to do what it takes,” said Gov. Beshear in response to the matter. “He put in that order today. We’re doing the mask mandate today. We’ll beat him in court. And just because the circuit judge there thinks he’s an epidemiologist, and we don’t need any types of restrictions, I know that’s not the case.”

The lawsuit against Beshear was brought by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Evans Orchard. Judge Privett ruled in favor of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard & Cider Mill, LLC by granting a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the Governor’s executive orders.

LINK: 44news Exclusive Interview: Kentucky Governor Beshear Mandates Masks

According to the judge, Gov. Beshear, or others authorized by him, “shall specifically state the emergency that requires the order, the location of the emergency, and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined that the emergency is beyond its capabilities.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also intervened in the case, siding with Commissioner Quarles and Evans Orchard.

You can click here to see the temporary restraining order issued against Beshear by Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett.

Click here to view Beshear’s executive order on mandatory masks.

