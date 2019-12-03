Judge: 1851 Law Doesn’t Apply in Missouri Duck Boat Tragedy

In a blow to Ride the Ducks International, a federal judge has ruled that an 1851 maritime law that would’ve capped all damages for all claims to zero dollars does not apply to the Ride the Ducks Boat Tragedy.

Multiple lawsuits were filed against Ride the Ducks International in 2018 after a tourist boat sank on Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people. Nine of those victims were from Indianapolis.

Under the 1851 maritime law, damages due to survivors or relatives of those who drowned could be capped at no more than the value of the sunken boat, which is zero dollars.

According to our Fox-affiliate Fox59, the law doesn’t apply because Table Rock Lake is not considered a “navigable waterway” under federal law.

