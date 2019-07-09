Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour for Youth Coming to Evansville

The Indiana Pacers Jr. Pacers Basketball Program, presented by St. Vincent and Gatorade, will bring its popular ‘Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour’ to Evansville.

The Jr. Pacers Hoops Tour will come to the CK Newsome Community Center on Wednesday, July 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conducted by Pacers ABA legend Darnell “Dr. Dunk” Hillman, it will provide opportunities for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as emphasize sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy living.

Additional features of the clinics include Pacers giveaways; complimentary lunch; small group instruction; competitive games, and visits from former Pacers greats Dave Robisch, Billy Keller, and Scot Pollard.

