Indiana
JPD Seek’s Public Help in Locating Stolen Propane Tanker
Update:
The Jasper Police Department has located the missing propane tanker.
Previous:
The Jasper Police Department is investigating a theft a semi-tanker pulling a propane tanker.
Authorities say the theft occurred between 5 p.m. Thursday evening and 6 a.m. Friday morning.
JPD is looking for a maroon 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor with Illinois plate of P984517. Along the side of the tanker says Roark Trucking, DOT#327038.
The Propane tanker is 19688 Lubbock with Roark Trucking on the side, Illinois plate of 184626ST.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255 or remain anonymous and call 812-481-COPS.