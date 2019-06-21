JPD Seek’s Public Help in Locating Stolen Propane Tanker

Update:

The Jasper Police Department has located the missing propane tanker.

Previous:

The Jasper Police Department is investigating a theft a semi-tanker pulling a propane tanker.

Authorities say the theft occurred between 5 p.m. Thursday evening and 6 a.m. Friday morning.

JPD is looking for a maroon 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor with Illinois plate of P984517. Along the side of the tanker says Roark Trucking, DOT#327038.

The Propane tanker is 19688 Lubbock with Roark Trucking on the side, Illinois plate of 184626ST.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call JPD at 812-482-2255 or remain anonymous and call 812-481-COPS.

