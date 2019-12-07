Person Hit by Van Saturday Morning

Jasper Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting someone early Saturday.

According to a news release, a person was crossing the road at the intersection of 9th and Main Street in Jasper when they were struck by a van around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a silver or gray van. The van was last scene traveling north on Newton Street.

If you have information regarding the van or the driver please contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255

