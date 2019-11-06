Jonathan Weinzapfel Leaving Ivy Tech to Join Evansville Legal Firm

Current Ivy Tech Evansville chancellor and former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel will resign his position at the end of November.

Weinzapfel will leave on November 30th and start as a partner with the Evansville law firm Jones Wallace LLC. Weinzapfel served at chancellor since May of 2014.

“I have enjoyed my time at Ivy Tech, ” Weinzapfel said. “Its mission of providing folks a head start on a great career or a solid foundation to earn their baccalaureate degree is vital to the future of our state and its communities.”

One of the initiatives that Weinzapfel led while chancellor was the Achieve Your Degree program. The program offers an opportunity for an employer who has tution remission benefits to have the ability to offer a free community college education to their employees, with no upfront costs.

He was mayor of Evansville from 2004 to 2012.

