Jonathan Weinzapfel Announces Bid for Indiana Attorney General

Jonathan Weinzapfel announced Tuesday he is seeking the Democratic Party nomination to serve as the next Attorney General for the State of Indiana in the 2020 election.

“I am committed to restoring honor and integrity to the office of Attorney General. Through my work as mayor, chancellor, state representative, and private legal practice, I know how to work together with people, putting politics aside, to get things done and make our lives better. As Attorney General, I will work for the people of Indiana and ensure the laws work for them, not politicians, big corporations, or special interests in Washington.”

Weinzapfel was elected Mayor of Evansville in 2003 and re-elected in 2007. After his two terms as mayor, Weinzapfel served as Chancellor of the Ivy Tech Evansville campus from 2014-2019. He also served in the Indiana General Assembly as a State Representative from 1999-2003. He currently works as a partner at the law firm of Jones Wallace in Evansville.

To find out more about the campaign or donate, click here.

Comments

comments