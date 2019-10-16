Join the Jubilee!

This year marks a decade since Amy Word bought Lamasco Bar & Grill and began her residency on our beloved Franklin Street…and if you haven’t been here for long, I’ve seen this woman effect big changes in this city in the last six years.

Lamasco Bar & Grill and Amy’s On Franklin will be teaming up to throw the biggest block party in our history!





Located on the 1400 block of Franklin St., between 6th St. and 7th Ave.

Two Outdoor Stages

Two Indoor Stages

Music 4pm – 2am

Tons of fun activities planned

Kids 12 & Under Free!

50 V.I.P. Tickets available

Food & Drink Specials

– TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW! –

For all the details and to purchase online —->

www.lamascobarandgrill.com/jubilee

– Artists –

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Chase Makai (of Nahko & Medicine for the People)

Michael Daum (of Particle and Roster McCabe)

Jonny Wayne (of Jon Wayne & the Pain)

Cas One

Boscoe France

Gentlemen & Scholars

Calabash

Kelo Keddafi

The Honey Vines

Big Ninja Delight

Evvolve (Late night at Lamasco!)

Drop Dead Darlings (VIP exclusive late night performance at AOF!)

It’s a Tri-State block party celebrating one of our favorite boss ladies and the place to chow down and get down…

Enjoy some of the best regional and national acts on 4 stages at 2 different venues, Amy’s on Franklin and Lamasco Bar & Grill.

Jeremiah will be cooking up some gourmet goodies, and there will even be a late night burlesque show…what better way to celebrate our favorite Franklin Street friend?!

