Join the Rockin’ River City Ride!

There’s a one day community event coming up that makes good use of our lovely trail along the riverfront…the Rockin’ River City Ride is almost here!

The Rockin River City Ride is a one day community event that offers a challenge for novice and experienced cyclists and runners alike along the beautiful Evansville riverfront. On Saturday, May 11, 2019, participants will be able to choose from a 5K Family Ride, and 25K, 60K, or 100K Bike Ride or a 5k Run. Riders will enjoy numerous fully-stocked rest stops, excellent free route support and entertainment throughout the course.

Funds raised through the Rockin River City Ride will be used to support the Junior League of Evansville and their missions and charities.



