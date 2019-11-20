The Tri-State is growing as more and more people are discovering that it is a great place to call home…which is awesome!

But if you’re not from here — and you have nowhere to call “home” for Thanksgiving…don’t worry, there’s a lot of us, and we have lots of events to choose from — so we don’t feel alone this holiday season.

From Drinksgiving to community meals and performers on parade…here’s where you can join your Evansville “family” to make new Thanksgiving traditions.





The 27th is a big day for parties…it’s a German town…and we celebrate with “Drinksgiving” on the day before Thanksgiving!

You can head to Haynie’s Corner Brewing Company for what they’re calling “a beer-fueled bandwagon”.

Introduce your awkward family to the newest Haynie’s Corner hot-spot while they’re in town for the holidays, show your friends the best brewery on Haynie’s Corner, or find a family at the bar.

At Lyle’s Pizza and Sportszone, Junkyard Stereo will be rockin’ it out from 7pm-11pm.

Then Bryan Steele will host a karaoke/dance party until they lock the doors!

Young & Established’s annual Drinksgiving fundraiser is at the new City View at Sterling Square…DJ Drey will be on the 1s & 2s, there will be drink specials — all for $5…proceeds will be donated to Young & Established’s annual toy drive.

The Hadi Shrine Circus opens Thanksgiving eve and runs through the weekend at the Ford Center.

This is a different show every year with 3 rings of fun, fantasy and fabulous feats!

Before the show starts, enjoy elephant rides, pictures with fun pop culture characters and more.

And if you’re sight impaired, they offer free tickets — and I’ll narrate the action for you — on Saturday morning.

Pizza Pub is hosting a free meal, until supplies run out, on Thanksgiving day — and the YMCA wants to make sure you start the day of feasting by earning those carbs with their Turkey Day 5K!

Not a huge Black Friday shopping fan?

Or if you are…and need a place to keep the kids from finding out what might be under the tree next month?

Glow Golf is offering a mini glow golf camp!

Advance registration is required… it’s $35 per child for 5 hours.

Snacks and drinks are included.

Package will include, snack bar and drinks, fun activities like face painting, glow in the dark painting, a laser maze tournament per group,

And all children will receive a glow and VIP bracelets, frequent player cards and a coupon for future visits.

Wesselman Woods is also hosting a hike on Black Friday if shopping, crowds and possible aggression over parking, lines, traffic, the last toy, etc. isn’t really your thing…

Get out and have the best Thanksgiving ever!

Let me know what looks good to you, and if I missed anything, let me know about it so I can add it to the city calendar.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

