Join Your Community “Family” for Thanksgiving Celebrations

More and more people are discovering that the Tri-State is a great place to call home…which is awesome!

But if you’re not from here — and you have nowhere to go for Thanksgiving…don’t worry, there’s a lot of us, and so our cities gives us lots of events to choose from — especially Evansville!

From holiday shopping to community meals and celebrations…here’s where you can join your new “family” for Thanksgiving traditions.





Let’s start with the 23rd…you have two chances to get into the holiday spirit!

Aurora’s Gingerbread House Building Competition is a unique one-day event where the public is invited to watch these culinary artists rise to the challenge of crafting a beautiful gingerbread house, and you get to vote for your favorite by donating dollars and cents.

They’ll also have exciting holiday entertainment, a fabulous silent auction, pictures with Santa, and a fun-filled kid’s korner where kids can create their own gingerbread house…but really, that room is about the movies and the candy…you’ll see me in there a lot.

Get a jump on snagging the perfect gifts — and having a good time — when you shop with local artisans, sample traditional German mulled wine, snap a picture with the real Santa (for free!), and ring in the Christmas season with a visit to Germania Mannerchor’s annual Christkindlmarkt!

Kids can visit the Christmas craft corner, and young and old can enjoy a wide selection of food and drink to warm not just your belly, but your heart, too.

Live music will play all day long, and local authors will sign books for those looking for extra-special gifts..commemorative mugs and pickle ornaments are the perfect fit, right?

Want to feel like you’re back home by bringing a dish to add to the family’s meal and playing games with the entire room?

The 25th, Carson’s Brewery is having a trivia pot luck!

They’ll have tables and plugs set up out back so crock-pots and the like can be used to keep food warm.

All they ask is that you find the event on Facebook and post what you’ll bring – so far they’ve already got mashed potatoes and a green bean casserole.

Bring your brain…and if you have them — a few ringers for trivia.

If you’re in Owensboro, or want to cross that blue bridge, Settle Memorial UMC has a vendor fair on the 20th.

And never fear, we’ll have even more celebrations next week to get you in the best turkey day ever mood…and if you know of something fun that I didn’t talk about, let me know about it so I can add it to that city calendar.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

