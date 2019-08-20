Join the 27th Annual Southwest Indiana AIDS Walk

The AIDS Resource Group will hold the 27th Annual Southwest Indiana AIDS Walk on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Downtown Evansville at the 2nd and Vine St. lot.

Join the ARG staff and Board in celebrating the services and programs available to the community.

Games, kids area, prize drawing, and community health/resource fair. Live entertainment and much more!

Family friendly event for all ages.

Join ARG, September 21st at 2nd and Vine, 11am-2pm.

The family friendly event offers bounce houses, kids area, live entertainment, games, Wheel of Fun, prize drawing, silent auction, Memorial Walk, and much more!

Any Questions or concerns, please call 812-421-0059.

