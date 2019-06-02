Johnsonville Sausage Recalls Thousands of Pounds of Sausage Due to Plastic Contamination

Johnsonville Sausage recalls more than 95,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage that may be contaminated with hard green plastic.

The recall includes 14 ounce packages of Johnsonville Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausages with a best by date of June 9th, 2019. The product is printed with the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA inspection mark.

According to the company, there have been no confirmed reports of an adverse reaction after eating the sausage.

This is the second recall from Johnsonville in a year. Last march the company recalled 110,000 pounds of the sausage for the same reason.

