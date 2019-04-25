Jobless Rate Dropped in 94 Kentucky Counties

Unemployment rates dropped in 94 of Kentucky’s counties between March 2018 and 2019, rose in 19, and stayed the same in seven.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.3 percent. It was followed by Boone, Fayette, Oldham, and Scott counties, 3.5 percent each; Campbell, Kenton and Shelby counties, 3.6 percent each; Spencer County, 3.7 percent; and Anderson and Jessamine counties, 3.8 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.3 percent. It was followed by Lewis County, 9.1 percent; Carter County, 8.3 percent; Menifee County, 8 percent; Elliott and Wolfe counties, 7.6 percent each; Breathitt and Harlan counties, 7.4 percent each; Martin County, 7.3 percent; and Lawrence and Owsley counties, 7.2 percent each.

Statewide, the unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent for March 2019, and 3.9 percent for the nation.

