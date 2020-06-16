Web Producer
WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a Web Producer.
• Gather, edit, and publish local news content – focusing on (but not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic.
• Execute all publishing workflows for video, images and text, including publishing to social media platforms.
• Enforce editorial style guides, standards and practices.
• Use social media tools to monitor and report news, find sources and leads for stories.
• Monitor mainstream and social media for story ideas and competitive intelligence.
• Identify buzz-worthy stories of the day and engage your local audience across multiple platforms.
• Execute push alerts using the station mobile app.
• Assist with producing of broadcast newscasts as necessary, which may include stacking shows and writing news stories.
• Other duties as assigned.
Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.
Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.