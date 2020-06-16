WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a Web Producer.

• Gather, edit, and publish local news content – focusing on (but not limited to) News, Weather and Traffic.

• Execute all publishing workflows for video, images and text, including publishing to social media platforms.

• Enforce editorial style guides, standards and practices.

• Use social media tools to monitor and report news, find sources and leads for stories.

• Monitor mainstream and social media for story ideas and competitive intelligence.

• Identify buzz-worthy stories of the day and engage your local audience across multiple platforms.

• Execute push alerts using the station mobile app.

• Assist with producing of broadcast newscasts as necessary, which may include stacking shows and writing news stories.

• Other duties as assigned.

Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.

Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.