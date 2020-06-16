Newscast Director
WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a Newscast Director.
• Direct error free newscasts and programs.
• Multi-task and have swift reactions.
• Observes pictures through monitors and directs camera/video staff concerning composition.
• Ability to call and punch/switch clean camera shots for Newscasts and Live Shows.
• Coordinates the efforts of all operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions.
• Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs.
• Acts as a liaison between engineering and news production departments.
• Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast.
• Switches video sources and gives direction at the same time during live and recorded broadcasts.
• Tests equipment to ensure proper operation.
• Trains new staff.
• Assist with producing of broadcast newscasts as necessary, which may include stacking shows and writing news stories.
• Other duties as assigned.
Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.
Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer