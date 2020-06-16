News Video Editor
WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a News Video Editor.
• Shooting and editing of VOs, VO-SOTs and packages for broadcast air and on-line.
• Gathers and edits video and still pictures, publish content to digital platforms.
• Working with reporters and producers to ensure the best content is gathered.
• Working with producers to ensure their creative vision is executed with vivid video and natural sound.
• Communicating and coordinating incoming video elements from crews in the field.
• Can work with archive systems to locate necessary video.
• Edit and produce Local Now content.
• Serves as a backup to production staff.
Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.
Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer