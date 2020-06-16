WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a News Video Editor.

• Shooting and editing of VOs, VO-SOTs and packages for broadcast air and on-line.

• Gathers and edits video and still pictures, publish content to digital platforms.

• Working with reporters and producers to ensure the best content is gathered.

• Working with producers to ensure their creative vision is executed with vivid video and natural sound.

• Communicating and coordinating incoming video elements from crews in the field.

• Can work with archive systems to locate necessary video.

• Edit and produce Local Now content.

• Serves as a backup to production staff.

Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.

Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer