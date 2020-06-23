WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a Part Time News Production Assistant.

• Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment that requires an extreme focus.

• Strong attention to detail is needed.

• Help prepare the news set for live and pre-recorded broadcasts.

• Work with studio lighting

• Operate studio cameras.

• Operator graphics.

• Operate teleprompter.

• Give talent time cues.

• Perform administrative work during special coverage.

Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.

Anyone interested should send a resume to jobs@wevv.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer