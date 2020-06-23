News Production Assistant
WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a Part Time News Production Assistant.
• Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment that requires an extreme focus.
• Strong attention to detail is needed.
• Help prepare the news set for live and pre-recorded broadcasts.
• Work with studio lighting
• Operate studio cameras.
• Operator graphics.
• Operate teleprompter.
• Give talent time cues.
• Perform administrative work during special coverage.
Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.
Anyone interested should send a resume to jobs@wevv.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer