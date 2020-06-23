WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a News Producer.

• Oversee daily production of assigned newscast.

• Participate in editorial meetings.

• Work with assignment manager to develop stories, and perform other duties assigned by News Director.

• Manage reporters and elements in the broadcast.

• May be responsible for breaking news coverage and weather coverage.

• Produce specials as required.

• Must be a leader in the development and execution of a newscast

• Other duties as assigned.

Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.

Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer