News Producer
WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a News Producer.
• Oversee daily production of assigned newscast.
• Participate in editorial meetings.
• Work with assignment manager to develop stories, and perform other duties assigned by News Director.
• Manage reporters and elements in the broadcast.
• May be responsible for breaking news coverage and weather coverage.
• Produce specials as required.
• Must be a leader in the development and execution of a newscast
• Other duties as assigned.
Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience.
Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer