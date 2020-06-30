WEVV-TV, the CBS & FOX affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, is looking for a Digital Sales Manager.

Do you have experience with digital sales? Do you enjoy a challenge? Are you the person people go to for advice? If so, we want to talk with you about becoming a part of the team at WEVV and EEVV overseeing our digital sales solutions! The hottest television stations, local news coverage, more professional sports than all of our competitors – combined, and a robust slate of digital, social and streaming options! If you’re looking for a change and love meeting and working with people, then send your resume to us.

Minimum 2 years of media/digital experience with a digital, advertising agency or broadcast company.

Anyone interested should send a resume and a link to samples of their work to jobs@wevv.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer