Jeffersonville Woman Arrested for Drugs During Traffic Stop

A Jeffersonville resident was arrested on drug-related charges and an outstanding warrant for failure-to-appear from Washington County.

On Wednesday, Indiana State Police stopped Monica Cole, 40, for driving in the middle of an intersection and failing to stop in time for a red light. Cole’s registration plate expired in July, according to ISP.

As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, Cole was found to be wanted out of Washington County, Indiana, and was also found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug-related items.

Cole was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail without incident.

She is charged with the following:

Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

