Jeffersonville Man Dies in ORV Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident near Eckerty in Crawford County.

Officials say George Williams, 80, of Jeffersonville, was traveling eastbound on Kaiser Road in a Bush Hog 440 side-by-side style ORV and was attempting to cross State Route 64 when he pulled out in front of a Dodge Caravan being driven by Lawrence Gale Basham, age 77, of Tell City who was traveling northbound on S.R. 64.

Basham attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Basham was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital with leg pain.

Indiana Conservation Officers stress safe operation of ORVs and the use of proper protective equipment such as helmets.

