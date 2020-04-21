Jeffersonville Man Arrested After Stealing From Bait Car

A Jeffersonville man is behind bars after the Indiana Conservation Officers witnessed him stealing items from a vehicle at Charlestown State Park in Clark County.

Aaron Wallen, 47, faces charges of theft, in addition to outstanding arrest warrants.

In response to multiple reports of theft from unattended parked cars at the state park, conservation officers and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department set up and observed a “bait” car.

Officers observed Wallen open the unlocked door of the car and remove items. After conservation officers made contact, Wallen fled on foot into the woods but was apprehended shortly thereafter and arrested without incident.

It was later determined that Wallen was on parole and had multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Comments

comments