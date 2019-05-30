Jeff Bes Named Head Coach of Evansville Thunderbolts

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League has announced Jeff Bes as the new Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach.

Bes has 10 years of coaching experience and 19 years professional hockey knowledge gained from playing in the AHL, IHL, ECHL and European Hockey Leagues.

Bes says he is excited about the opportunity to coach in Evansville and looks forward to providing a hard-working hockey team the fans of Evansville deserve.

The 2019-2020 Thunderbolts season will return to the Ford Center in October.

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale.

For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

