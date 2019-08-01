We’ve talked about ECHO Housing, and what they do…but did you know, because I didn’t…the Gresham Home, JD Sheth Foundation, is a part of ECHO!

Here to break that new info down for us is Savannah…

Let’s talk quickly about ECHO Housing’s Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program– or HVRP for short…which, as a former military wife, I appreciate.

Sometimes when they come back, it’s difficult to assimilate…to find a purpose.

The JD Sheth Foundation’s: 2nd Annual Steppin’ Up For Gresham is this Saturday at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill, starting at 5 pm.

Expect food, a beer garden, games, music, a silent auction and more!

$10 tickets are available at the door…and our veterans get in free!

All proceeds will be donated to Gresham House by JD Sheth Foundation to support local homeless veterans.

Bring a non-perishable food donation and receive 2 additional raffle tickets.

And tune in Monday for more on this, as I’ll be there Saturday.

