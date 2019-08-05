JD Sheth Foundation: Saying More Than Thank You to Our Veterans

Hundreds of Tri-Staters took to Main Street this weekend, to celebrate our Veterans and their service!

And while the party had cornhole, a beer garden, party games and give-aways…it was also for a very special purpose.

How do you celebrate the Tri-State’s Veterans?



Thank you for your service.

I just want to thank you guys for all you do, all of your sacrifices…greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your service, we definitely appreciate it and we love you.

Thank you for serving our country, and thank you for representing us abroad and at home.

If you’re Echo Housing, you close down an entire block of Main Street and throw one big party!

But this party is not just to say, “Thank you for your service”.

Echo Housing’s Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program is employment/housing based for this community’s Veterans, or Veterans at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

So for housing, we have the Gresham House, where our program operates out of.

We have 6 beds to house…for emergency placement of homeless Veterans in the community.

Echo Housing puts its money where its “Thank you for your service” is.

The proceeds from this function comes to Gresham House and also Lucas Place too which is also permanent, supportive housing under Echo Housing.

We’re both under the Echo Housing umbrella.

So it’s going toward bedding, hygiene items, food and additional, more expensive items that we need for Gresham House.

The Veterans say this celebration (and benefit) means more than lip service.

This is all local support, and it’s going to help with Gresham House; to help with the homeless, the disabled Veterans that are looking for places, or just homeless Veterans in general.

I went through the program myself. HVRP was there when I was struggling with my addiction of alcoholism.

I was facing homelessness. They were there to help me get back on my feet as far as finding work, helping me with resumes and then eventually with housing.

We’ve got all the Veterans coming together, we’re a brotherhood, so it’s really good to see us come out here and everyone else in the local community come out and support us.

