JCPenny Closing 154 Stores Nationwide

JCPenny announced Thursday it is closing 154 stores across nationwide due to bankruptcy.

Stores in Vincennes and Owensboro were listed among those slated to close.

The company says it will continue to operate the remaining stores and its flagship store.

Below is the official statement from JCPenny:

Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want. Please see below for a list of closing locations.

