JB Pritzker Signs Bill Requiring Single-User Bathrooms Be Labeled Gender Neutral

All single-user bathrooms in Illinois will be labeled gender-neutral bathrooms under a new bill signed by Governor JB Pritzker.

Under the Equitable Restrooms Act or Senate Bill 556, all single-occupancy restrooms “in a place of public accommodation or public building shall be identified as all-gender and designated for use by no more than one person at a time or for family or assisted-use,” the law states.

“Each single-occupancy restroom shall be outfitted with exterior signage that marks the single-occupancy restroom as a restroom and does not indicate any specific gender,” the legislation continues.

Health officers or health inspectors will also be allowed to inspect public buildings “during any inspection” to ensure space complies with the new law.

The bill’s passage comes more than two years after the Trump Administration rolled back Obama-era protections for transgender students that allowed them to use school bathrooms that matched their gender identities.

The law will take effect starting January 1st.

