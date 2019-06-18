Jasper Woman Behind Bars for Striking Juvenile

A Dubois County woman is behind bars facing a pair of charges including domestic battery and intimidation.

Jasper City Police arrested 53-year-old Verna Winkler at approximately 4 PM local time after police received a call of a disturbance at the 400 block of Sycamore Manor.

According to the police report, Winkler is accused of getting into a physical altercation with a girl and the girls’ mother.

During the altercation, Winkler struck the girl multiple times in the face, causing injury and threw her to the ground.

The biological mother of the girl attempted to intervene, but Winkler struck her as well. Winkler also made verbal and physical threats toward other people at the location.

Winkler is currently at the Dubois County Security Center awaiting the posting of bond.

